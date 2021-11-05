Tributes Flow For Cricket Coach Killed In Dam Tragedy

The Cairns sporting community is sharing tributes for a well-respected cricket coach and family man who tragically died in a boating accident.

Mackay Police confirmed on Thursday the body of Steve Argoon was found at Kinchant Dam, after he fell into the water on Tuesday.

His eldest son, Travis, said the family was heartbroken.

“This news is nothing you ever expect or want to hear,” he said.

“Mum is doing it tough as you can expect, but we will stick by each other and we’ll work our way through this.

“We are together, and that is the main thing.”

Argoon served as coach of the Far North under-21 cricket squad, and carpenter by trade and a loving father and husband.

“If there were two things he was very passionate about it was cricket and getting out in the boat and going fishing with me and my brother," his son Travis said.

“He was a big family man, we were always a big part of his life, as he was a big part of ours.”

The sporting icon will be remembered for helping rejuvenate the community cricket club and be a mentor for developing players.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.