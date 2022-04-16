Tributes Flow For Australian Golf Legend Jack Newton

Australian golf icon Jack Newton OAM passed away on Friday at the age of 72, his family say "due to health complications".

Newton was the 1979 Australian Open champion, enjoying a profound career finishing runner-up in the Masters of 1980 and British Open of 1975.

Sadly, Newton's career was tragically impacted in 1983 after he was involved in a horrific accident with a plane propellor, losing his right arm and eye.

"On behalf of our family, it is with great sadness I announce that our courageous and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and mate, Jack Newton OAM has passed away overnight due to health complications," a family statement read.

"Dad was a fearless competitor and iconic Australian, blazing a formidable trail during his professional golfing career between 1971 and 1983 before his career tragically ended following an accident involving an aeroplane propeller at the age of 33."

The statement addressed the gold figure's courageous lifespan, helping the sport's community to stay invested through charity and broadcast work.

"He fought back from tremendous adversity as only he could, and chose to selflessly invest his time, energy, and effort towards giving back to the community through his Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation, sports commentary, golf course design, and raising significant funds for several charities, most notably, diabetes."

In 2007, Newton was awarded an Order of Australia, recognised for his contributions and services to golf.

He battled Alzheimer's after being diagnosed in July 2020.

"Jack has been such an influential figure in Australian golf and his contribution and legacy will live on for many decades to come," said PGA of Australia CEO, Gavin Kirkman.

"He was as tough off the course as he was on it yet underlying everything was his deep passion for the game of golf and the positive impact it could have on people’s lives, particularly young people."

"Today, our thoughts and best wishes are with the Newton family and the countless friends he met along the way but Jack Newton’s name will forever hold an important place within Australian golf."

