Trent From LEGO Masters Reveals His Adult 'Toy Room' Is Deadset Worth Over $100k

Plus, he talks all things LEGO!

Article heading image for Trent From LEGO Masters Reveals His Adult 'Toy Room' Is Deadset Worth Over $100k

Honestly, who isn't secretly a big kid? 

Trent Cucchiarelli definitely is, he told Adelaide's Bec & Cosi all about the adult toy room he has!

Creepy or cool? We'll let you decide!

Plus, he reveals all the behind the scenes goss you need to know about Australia's LEGO Masters!

Tune in below to find out more about this season & Trent's INSANE toy collection:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts. 

Eve Swain

15 hours ago

Article by:

Eve Swain

Trent and Josh
LEGO masters
toy room
Listen Live!
Trent and Josh
LEGO masters
toy room
Trent and Josh
LEGO masters
toy room
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs