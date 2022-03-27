Travis Scott Performs For The First Time Since Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott has performed his first show since November’s Astroworld tragedy, which saw 10 audience members lose their lives (and hundreds injured) due to crowd surging.

The 30-year-old rapper performed at a pre-Oscars party in Bel-Air over the weekend, signifying the first time he’s taken to the stage in almost six months.

“He stood behind the DJ booth and was dancing, having fun, feeding off the energy of the party-goers, and had a big smile on his face,” a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

Find out how Jayden Smith and Justin Bieber's #collab came about:

Earlier in March, Scott announced he had invested $5 million USD in the creation of an event safety initiative called Project HEAL, which seeks to assure Astroworld is the last tragedy of its kind.

“Over the past few months, I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community,” the SICKO MODE vocalist revealed over Instagram.

“Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family,” he continued.

“My team and I created Project HEAL to take much-needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be.”

“I will always honour the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever,” Scott concluded.

Stay up-to-date with all things music by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: