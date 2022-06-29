Travis Barker's Daughter Speaks Out After He Was Rushed To Hospital

In some scary news this afternoon, drummer for Blink182 and our new favourite member of The Kardashian Family has been rushed to hospital.

Not a lot of info is at hand as yet but apparently, Travis was spotted being put onto a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital with Kourtney seen following behind the ambulance.

Earlier in the day, Travis Tweeted 'God Save Me' causing fans to worry.

Travis' daughter Alabama posted on her Insta stories asking people for their prayers.

We really hope everything is ok!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: