Travellers Busted Illegally Entering Tasmania As Borders Reopen

A reminder to travellers venturing across the strait, to make sure they're approved on TAS e Travel before hitting the skies or seas.

It comes as Tasmanian border authorities caught two travellers illegally entering the state on Wednesday as borders reopened.

Both flew into Launceston airport from Adelaide, without the approved vaccination status or travel permits.

One of the illegal travellers was an unvaccinated person from Adelaide and the other an international traveller who arrived from Adelaide, neither had approval to enter Tasmania.

The domestic traveller was returned to Adelaide, while the international traveller was delivered into hotel quarantine.

Meantime with Tasmania's borders now wide open, public health have declared the interstate local government areas of Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne and Geelong as high risk.

Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff told reporters on Wednesday that whether or not the borders stay open, depends on the ever-evolving Covid situation.

“I understand people’s anxiousness around the borders opening but we’re ready,” Mr Rockliff said.

“We’re as ready as we could possibly be in terms of our hospital preparedness, but particularly our vaccinations rates.”

Mr Rockliff flagged that further restrictions could be administered, depending on the circumstance.

“What we’ve learned over the course of 20 months is it’s foolish to rule anything in or out, so I will not be ruling out any further restrictions,” Mr Rockliff said.

“We always have to be mindful of the fact further restrictions could apply, depending on the circumstances at the time." - Minister Jeremy Rockliff

In the meantime, returning residents are required to provide their contact and travel details before entering the state, while all travellers must register through the Tas e-Travel system and scan the QR code after hitting the Tassie tarmac.

All travellers crossing the strait need to be fully vaccinated, with those from high-risk areas required to deliver a negative PCR pre-departure test result.

