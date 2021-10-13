Traveller who breached hotel quarantine has tested positive for Covid

A traveller who breached hotel quarantine after travelling from NSW via Melbourne has tested positive to the virus.

The 31-year-old NSW resident arrived in Tasmania on Monday evening where his G2G pass was rejected.

He was immediately taken to Travelodge Hobart for hotel quarantine.

During a routine check, authorities found the room was empty, and the man had left the hotel. Police were contacted and later located the man at an address in the Northern suburbs of Hobart.

Premier Peter Gutwein confirmed that a positive test result came back from the 31-year-old on Wednesday morning.

He has been issued two separate fines, totalling over $3,000.

Health authorities are currently working to determine exposure sites and close contacts, and staff and passengers on board flight JQ715 are being contacted for testing.

