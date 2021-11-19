Travel Bubble With Singapore Begins For NSW, Victoria

Australian travel takes a new path towards COVID-normal, with a two-way travel bubble with Singapore opening up this weekend.

From November 21, fully vaccinated Singaporeans will be able to travel to Sydney and Melbourne without undergoing quarantine.

Travellers will need to take a COVID test upon arrival in either cities, the same as Australians who have travelled to Singapore since the flight path reopened on November 8.

Flight Centre boss Graham Turner understands it's a leap in the right direction.

"It'll be the start of us opening up and forgetting about what's happened in the last 18 or 20 months," Turner said.

"What a great start, and it's great the Australian tourism industry is starting to get some benefits again."

Visitors from Singapore will experience the beginning of travel bubbles when arriving down under, with Japan and South Korea the next two destinations to be signed off.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the reopening of international travel last week.

"Australia is swinging its doors open to fully vaccinated Singaporean travellers in November," Morrison said.

"This is another significant milestone in our step-by-step approach to safely reopening to the world that we outlined in the National Plan.

"It follows the announcement this week that fully vaccinated travellers from New Zealand will be welcomed back in October.

“This means within weeks Australia will be welcoming tourists from two of our top ten travel destinations. This is the billion dollar boost that Australia’s tourism industry has been waiting for," Morrison said.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.