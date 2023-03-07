Transport Workers Protest Outside Aldi Stores Across The Country

Hundreds of transport workers are protesting outside Aldi stores across Australia today following the collapse of Australia’s largest cold chain operator, Scott’s Refrigerated Logistics.

Transport and logistics workers hand-delivered their claim which included six principles, to Aldi, Amazon, Apple and Australia’s other top retailers, demanding for a safe, fair and sustainable supply chain.

Transport Workers’ Union of Australia (TWU) said, unlike Coles and Woolworth, Aldi had previously refused to sign a charter with the TWU on supply chain accountability.

According to the report, almost 200 transport businesses became insolvent, and 45 people have died in truck crashes this year, including ten truck drivers.

TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine said transport operators and drivers are under “deadly pressure”.

“Gargantuan retail profits from a greed-price spiral and squeezed transport costs are hurting the economy, killing Australians in preventable truck crashes and sending transport operators broke,” Mr Kaine said.

“Workers have had enough of wealthy retailers, manufacturers and agricultural companies shirking their responsibilities for safety and fairness in their supply chains”.

In 2022, Aldi twice failed in the Federal Court to silence truck drivers speaking out about their safety concerns, with the global supermarket giant ordered to pay TWU’s total court costs.

Mr Kanine and other members of TWU call for wealthy supply chain clients like Aldi and Amazon to take responsibility to “stop the slaughter on roads”.

