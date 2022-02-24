Transgender Advocates Denounce Senator Claire Chandler's 'Save Women's Sport' Bill

Transgender rights advocates have publicly denounced Senator Claire Chandler’s ‘save women’s sport’ bill.

Advocates for transgender Tasmanians are publicly slamming Tasmanian Liberal senator Clair Chandler’s bid to bar transgender people from women’s sports saying there are already precautions in place to ensure the safety of women in sport.

Chandler has proposed amendments to the current Sex Discrimination Act, which has the backing of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, that will make it legal for sport teams to bar people from sports over their “biological sex”.

The current Act permits Australian sports to bar people from participating based on gender identity and intersex status if “strength, stamina or physique” is considered to be a factor.

While this already places restrictions on the transgender community and their ability to participate in sports, Senator Chandler’s changes will apply a female-only rule to sport which means “strength, stamina or physique” will no longer be considered.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s decision to back to the bill has caused concern among Tasmanian transgender advocates, Labor, Greens and equality advocates.

Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein told the Examiner the state has worked hard to establish solid anti-discrimination laws over several years and does not want to see them diminished by unnecessary changes to Commonwealth laws.

"I think we have an inclusive society, and I think the way that we manage sport in Tasmania is a reflection of that society. I don't believe that there's any need for this bill, but that's a matter for Claire and the federal parliament," he said.

"What I wouldn't want to see is any weakening, whatsoever, of our anti-discrimination legislation."

