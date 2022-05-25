Tragic Milestone As Queensland Notches More Than 1000 COVID Deaths

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has issued a dire warning to Queenslanders as Covid deaths surpass 1000.

In a statement to Queensland parliament addressing the families of all those who had died from "this awful virus", Ms D'Ath offered her sincere condolences.

“With 10 additional deaths reported overnight, the number of lives lost to Queensland to this awful virus stands at 1008,” she said.

The health minister noted however, that expected morbidity predictions were far higher than reality.

“Nothing we can say will ever ease their pain, and while we mourn those who have passed, we must also be clear and be proud of what we have all achieved together,” she said.

“The initial projections of the deaths we could see from the bias [without public health interventions] stood at 10,000.”

Ms D'Ath also used the occasion to highlight the rising rates of influenza were placing added pressure on the health system.

“The best way to protect against this critical infection is to ensure you are protected against both viruses,” she reinforced.

“And with both vaccines now being free, there is no reason for people to delay getting vaccinated.” - Ms D'Ath

