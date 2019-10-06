Tragedy At Urunga

A man has died after being pulled from the water at an unpatrolled Urunga beach

Just after 11.30am on Sunday, emergency services were called to the Beach near the boardwalk, following reports two swimmers appeared to be struggling in the water.

A teenager, aged 14, made it back to shore and a short time later a man was pulled from the water by lifesavers onto an inflatable boat, where CPR commenced.

Despite their efforts, the 53-year-old man died at the scene.

The teen was treated by paramedics and taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital as a precaution.

The latest tragedy on the long weekend is a reminder to beachgoers to swim at patrolled beaches and to be aware of the hazards.