40,000 Central Coast residents are on high alert after Covid traces were found in sewerage.

The positive case was found in sewerage in Bateau Bay which has prompted fears there could be undetected Covid cases loose in the community.

Traces of covid detected in Bateau Bay sewerage

Deputy Health Officer Marianne Gale confirmed the findings and encouraged all residents to get tested as soon as possible.

“We are concerned about a positive sewage detected in bateau bay in the Central Coast, and I encourage all local residents to come forward for testing.”

The suburbs at the highest risk are Bateau Bay, Blue Bay, Killarney Vale, Long Jetty, Shelly Beach, The Entrance, The Entrance North, and Toowoon Bay.

Although Central Coast has recorded just one new Covid case over the weekend, a household contact who was in full isolation during their infectious period.

Meanwhile, NSW Covid restrictions have tightened overnight, with face masks now required to be worn outside at all times, unless exercising. The fine for breaking new rules or any heath order is $500.

A full list of Central Coast testing sites can be found here on the Central Coast Local Health District website.

