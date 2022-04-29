Toyota Recalls Tens Of Thousands Of Cars Over Software Glitch

Multiple Toyota car models have fallen under recall, ranging across four models impacted by a computer control system issue.

The company has recalled around 26,000 of its best-selling cars, including the Landcruiser 300 Series 4WD, RAV4 Hybrid, Kluger Hybrid, and Mirai Hydrogen car.

Toyota Australia say a software fault is to blame ad could lead to loss of control in an emergency, for model year 2020 and 2021.

According to the vehicle giant, the control system error is affecting cars to not default to 'ON' when the ignition is turned on.

"Under particular circumstances, a software error may cause the Vehicle Stability Control system (VSC) to not default to the 'ON' status when the vehicle is next started," the recall said.

"These circumstances are: if the VSC switch is manually turned off and the brake pedal is continuously operated between when the vehicle is shut down and then restarted; this may cause the VSC to not return to the default setting 'ON' status at the next ignition cycle." Post The fault means these models do not comply with the australian driving regulator law. Toyota dealership say they will upgrade the system software free for customers.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.