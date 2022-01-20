Townsville's Train Park Is Opening For A Twilight Event
This weekend!
This weekend locals will get to jump on board at the Townsville Train Park like never before, with a new timeslot moving the experience to a twilight event!
Organisers say it's something different to celebrate their first event of 2022 and to escape the Townsville heat.
The event will run from 4pm-7pm, at $6 per rider for unlimited rides.
See more information on their Facebook page, and hear event organiser Kelly chatting with Hit 103.1's Carley Whittington below.