Townsville's Train Park Is Opening For A Twilight Event

This weekend!

Townsville's Train Park Is Opening For A Twilight Event

This weekend locals will get to jump on board at the Townsville Train Park like never before, with a new timeslot moving the experience to a twilight event!

Organisers say it's something different to celebrate their first event of 2022 and to escape the Townsville heat. 

The event will run from 4pm-7pm, at $6 per rider for unlimited rides. 

See more information on their Facebook page, and hear event organiser Kelly chatting with Hit 103.1's Carley Whittington below. 

Carley Whittington

20 January 2022

Article by:

Carley Whittington

thisistownsville
train park
family fun
