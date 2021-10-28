Townsville's Cat Pegoraro Turned Her Mental Health Battle Into A Rewarding Career

Listen to Cat's story now

Article heading image for Townsville's Cat Pegoraro Turned Her Mental Health Battle Into A Rewarding Career


Cat Pegoraro is very special to our Hit 103.1 team. She’s a former colleague and a dear friend, with her warm, supportive nature. In our 2019 Heads Up doco, Cat revealed her mental health struggles including the recovery process after attempting to take her life.

Now in 2021 she works in the mental health field, helping others with their journey. It was pleasure for Hit 103.1 Announcer Maddy to check in with Cat to see how she is now. 

If this content is upsetting for you, Lifeline is available 24/7 on 13 11 14

Carley Whittington

28 October 2021

Article by:

Carley Whittington

THISISTOWNSVILLE
SUICIDE PREVENTION
MENTAL HEALTH
Listen Live!
THISISTOWNSVILLE
SUICIDE PREVENTION
MENTAL HEALTH
THISISTOWNSVILLE
SUICIDE PREVENTION
MENTAL HEALTH
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs