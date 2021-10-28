Townsville's Cat Pegoraro Turned Her Mental Health Battle Into A Rewarding Career



Cat Pegoraro is very special to our Hit 103.1 team. She’s a former colleague and a dear friend, with her warm, supportive nature. In our 2019 Heads Up doco, Cat revealed her mental health struggles including the recovery process after attempting to take her life.

Now in 2021 she works in the mental health field, helping others with their journey. It was pleasure for Hit 103.1 Announcer Maddy to check in with Cat to see how she is now.

If this content is upsetting for you, Lifeline is available 24/7 on 13 11 14