Townsville's Biggest Mental Health Event Returns This Month

Traditionally, Hit the Hill was a 24 hour event, teams walking to the peak of Castle Hill to the bottom and back continuously.

Life as we know it has changed, and due to Covid-19 this restricts us from holding our 24 hour event. BUT we don't want to post-pone Hit the Hill any longer, so it will just work a little differently this year!

Instead of a 24 hour event, we are encouraging you to Hit the Hill in your own time across 1 week, as many times as you like!

​Register now and then Hit the Hill during the active week of Monday, 25 October to Saturday, 30 October 2021.

All funds raised go directly to Be Kind Townsville, who are doing wonderful things to create a mentally healthy and inclusive community in Townsville.

Hit the Hill in your time and in your way.

Hear the Hit 103.1 team making the announcement now: