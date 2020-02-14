Townsville’s 2020 Gonorrhoea Cases Are Already Higher Than 2019 Totals

On the most romantic day of the year, we’re being reminded to cover the bump before your hump because sexually transmitted diseases are scarily on the rise in Townsville.

The 2020 cases of Gonorrhoea in Townsville have already exceeded the 2019 total.

If you’re single, ready for a Pringle and keen to mingle, just make sure you’re taking the necessary steps to be safe.

Queensland Health are warning that the symptoms often don’t show, so it’s best to get checked and always practice safe sex.

Across Queensland cases of Chylamydia are on the rise too, so far in 2020 there’s been 143, while 2019 saw 162.

