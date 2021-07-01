Townsville Road Closure Announcement For New Covid Testing Site

Heads up Townsville locals, there are some road closures you should know about!

The Townsville City Council have closed Murray Lyons Crescent in Annandale to make way for a new Covid testing site.

The new Covid testing site can be found in the Murray Sporting Complex carpark and will be available from 8AM until 4PM, Thursday July 1st.

To enter the site, drivers must use the two way lane entry from the roundabout at Mervyn Crossman Drive, while cars can exit the carpark through the William Angliss Drive roundabout.

Entry will not be permitted from the William Angliss Drive roundabout.

For more information on local Covid testing sites and Covid updates, follow the link through to the Townsville City Council's website.

