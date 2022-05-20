Townsville Riders Will Take A Ride To Remember Brendan Tyrrell This Saturday

This Saturday Townsville father Brendan Tyrrell will be remembered for his passion of motorbike riding.

A motorbike accident on Woolcock Street took Brendan's life this month, and now local riders will farewell him with one last ride.

Starting at Sun City Harley Davison at 12:30pm riders will take in a lap of the Strand and ride to the Townsville Port rock wall, then onto Brendan's final destination at Townsville Cremations.

More details can be found on the Facebook event page, and donations are being accepted now on the GoFundMe fundraiser to support Brendan's wife Aliesha and their children.