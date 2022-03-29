Townsville Police Offer $50,000 Reward For Information On Hit & Run

The Townsville Forensic Crash Unit are offering $50,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of the person involved in a hit and run.

Townsville Forensic Crash Unit Acting Sergeant Hayley Garrod and District Officer Chief Superintendent Craig Hanlon are seeking information about a hit and run incident that injured an 89-year-old woman at Hyde Park last year.

Police have released images of the vehicle they believe was involved in the incident that occurred at the Castletown Shopping Centre on October 15 last year.

The vehicle is believed to be a Holden Commodore utility, dark green, black, blue or purple. in colour, with a chrome nudge bar and style sides.

According to police, at around 8AM on Friday, October 15 an elderly lady was walking through the underground carpark of the Castletown Shopping Centre when the Holden utility vehicle drove past the woman before reversing into her and driving away.

The woman fell to the ground, hitting her head and sustaining serious head injuries.

The 89-year-old woman was then transported to the Townsville Hospital for further treatment where she remained for months in a serious condition.

Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to the incident or the identity of the driver to contact police.

