Townsville Pair Arrested And Charged In Major Drug Bust

Police in North Queensland have charged two people over alleged drug trafficking, after discovering suitcases of methamphetamine worth more than $1.5 million.

In what was one of the largest seizes to hit the region in recent years, the Townsville District Dog Squad made the detection at the ferry terminal in Townsville City.

At 2pm on April 3, a total of 54kg of cannabis and 1kg of meth was found in suitcases.

A 30-year-old from Innisfail was charged with two counts of possessing dangerous substance, he is set to reappear in court on May 30.

The second, a 51-year-old Condon woman was identically charged, she'll also appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on May 10.

Chief Superintendent Craig Hanlon said the suitcases were uncovered by the dog squad, during a random sweep of a bust at the ferry terminal.

said the stash was uncovered by the dog squad on April 3 during a random sweep of a bus at the Townsville ferry terminal.

"It is the biggest seizure we've had for a very, very long time in Townsville," he said.

"We're talking two very large suitcases jam-packed full of drugs and the cannabis was in vacuum-sealed bags."

Chief Superintendent Hanlon said the bust would cause major disruptions to the trafficking ring in the regional area.

"It's about protecting those vulnerable people who become victims to these people trafficking drugs, and we're just lucky we've got this off the street," he said.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.