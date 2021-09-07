Townsville Firies Will Step Up To Commemorate 20 Years Since 9/11

This week eerily marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorism attack in New York City.

Despite NYC being over 15,000kms from Townsville, locals will be commemorating the anniversary to pay their respects to the 2977 lives lost including 343 Firefighters and another 57 emergency service workers.

At Strand Park this Saturday there will be an 8m high scaffold tower being erected that local Firefighters will ascend 400 times in full PPE and breathing apparatus, to reflect the number of emergency service personnel that lost their lives.

Members and businesses from the local community are encouraged to donate prior this week, or on the day, by sponsoring the climb or purchasing food from the sausage sizzle stall, with the aim of selling 400 sausages and drinks.

The goal is to reach $100,000 in donations with all proceeds going to Ronald McDonald House Townsville, who provide the sick kids of North Queensland the best gift of all, their families.

The fundraising event will run from 8:20am-12pm this Saturday.

Ground Zero is now a major attraction for visitors to pay their respects to lives lost on September 11, 2001.