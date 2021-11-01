Townsville Fast Food Chain Search For 70 New Staff In Hiring Blitz

A fast food chain in Townsville is searching for over 70 new employees in a pre-Christmas hiring blitz.

Mexican restaurant Guzman y Gomez are growing their business with numerous new stores across the city.

According to Townsville Bulletin, the company is looking for workers at Domain Central, Townsville Central and Willows stores.

The jobs include part time, full time and casual positions as cooks and floor crews.

GYG chief executive Steven Marks said their chain had been in Townsville for more than seven years and continues to see growth across Queensland.

"We’re in the middle of the biggest recruitment drive we’ve ever carried out in the history of GYG after incredible growth over the last two years," Mr Marks said. "We have so many amazing people in our teams in Townsville, including mothers and students who have flexibility to work part-time." Marks said the key learnings adapted will teach staff correct food handling and usage. And it's not just making nachos and burritos, roles include handling of produce deliveries, dicing ingredients, marinating/grilling chicken and making the GYG specialty guacamole.

