Townsville Diver Dies Following Diving Accident At Local Pool

A Townsville diver has died four days after being dragged from a pool unconscious after practicing free diving.

Emergency services arrived on the scene where they performed CPR for around 40 minutes at the Tobruk local pool on Saturday.

Upon arrival, emergency services found the man unconscious and not breathing.

The 29-year-old was then transported to the Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition.

The man was believed to have removed his tank to practice free diving when he became unconscious.

The man was placed in an induced coma with the decision being made to switch off his life support last night.

The tragic incident is still being investigated by both the police and Workplace Health and safety.

The coroner is currently waiting on an official report.

