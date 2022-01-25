Celebrate Australia day tomorrow, even if not in person.

Townsville City Council invites you to join us tomorrow, Wednesday 26 January 2022 for the 2022 Australia Day Flag Raising Ceremony, through online live streaming.

We are thrilled to be able to safely extend an invitation to this ceremony of Reflection, Respect, and Celebration via live stream for the first time ever, allowing all to experience the day’s events from the comfort of their own homes.

Events include:

The Australian Defence Force Royal Guard of Honour

Band of the 1st Battalion Royal Australian Regiment

The raising of the Australian, Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Governor of Queensland and Townsville flags

A 21-gun salute

Royal Australian Airforce flypast

Click Here to Tune into the Townsville City Council Australia Day Live Stream