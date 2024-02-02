Tourists spark outrage wearing JUST Budgie Smugglers at Airport

Would you wear this at the airport?

Article heading image for Tourists spark outrage wearing JUST Budgie Smugglers at Airport

A photo of two Aussie men has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In the photo they’re seen wearing cheetah print budgie smugglers at a Thailand Airport.

They were sorting out their suitcases at the luggage trolley, standing in nothing but their swim briefs, unless you count their sunnies, thongs and a bum bag.

The move has outraged locals who’ve seen it as disrespectful to their culture.

Do you think it’s appropriate to wear just swimmers at the airport?

Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts discussed the controversial clothing choice…

2 February 2024

airport
clothing
Listen Live!
airport
clothing
airport
clothing
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs