Tourists spark outrage wearing JUST Budgie Smugglers at Airport
Would you wear this at the airport?
A photo of two Aussie men has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.
In the photo they’re seen wearing cheetah print budgie smugglers at a Thailand Airport.
They were sorting out their suitcases at the luggage trolley, standing in nothing but their swim briefs, unless you count their sunnies, thongs and a bum bag.
The move has outraged locals who’ve seen it as disrespectful to their culture.
Do you think it’s appropriate to wear just swimmers at the airport?
Hit 104.7’s Wilko & Courts discussed the controversial clothing choice…