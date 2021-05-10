TOUCHDOWN: Australian Idol Is Coming Back Next Year & Here Are Mark Holden's Tips For New Judges!

After more than ten years, we’ll finally see Australian Idol return to our screens in 2022!

This morning, the Hit Network’s Cliffo and Gabi were joined by original judge (and inventor of Australian music’s most prestigious award: the Touchdown) Mark Holden to hear who he believes will return as a judge on the new series.

Mark also took a look back at his time on the show and discussed what made the series so popular.

Take a listen!

Catch up on more interviews like this by downloading the LiSTNR app! Enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one library.