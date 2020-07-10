Tones & I Stops To Chat With Young Fans At The Local Pub

How sweet!

Imagine seeing one of your favourite performers at the local hotel! This morning on the show, the Hit Network's A.B & Ben spoke to some fans who spotted Aussie sensation, Tones & I!

While on her way down south, Tones & I was recognised at The Coffs Hotel in NSW north coast town, Coffs Harbour.

Some young fans went up to her and got a photo - apparently she was super nice and down-to-earth.

This is the wholesome content we need!

Missed the chat? Here's what happened when Tones & I was spotted in town:  

