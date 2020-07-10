Tones & I Stops To Chat With Young Fans At The Local Pub

Imagine seeing one of your favourite performers at the local hotel! This morning on the show, the Hit Network's A.B & Ben spoke to some fans who spotted Aussie sensation, Tones & I!

While on her way down south, Tones & I was recognised at The Coffs Hotel in NSW north coast town, Coffs Harbour.

Some young fans went up to her and got a photo - apparently she was super nice and down-to-earth.

This is the wholesome content we need!

Missed the chat? Here's what happened when Tones & I was spotted in town:

