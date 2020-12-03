Tones And I Made Enough Money In Spotify Streams This Year To Buy Kris Jenner's House

It's been a big year for Aussie singer Tones and I. Spotify dropped their rankings for 2020 this week and she has made some serious cashola.

With over 2 billion streams, the singer has made an estimated $12million in royalties from Spotify ALONE.

That's enough money to buy Kris Jenner's brand-spankin' new mansion she purchased in Palm Springs... OR for $11million she could buy the OG Kardashian 'fake' mansion from the TV show, currently up for sale.

When it comes to Spotify's rankings, The Weeknd took out the #1 spot with his hit Blinding Lights, with Tones closely following. Roddy Rich, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and more made up the rest of the top 10.

While Tones may not be the owner of Kris' house just yet, she did reveal to Ash London Live why the cops keep coming to her house!

