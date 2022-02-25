Tom Holland's Spider-Man Audition Tape Has Been Leaked (And It's Adorable!)

We’re just going to say it: Tom Holland is the perfect Spider-Man.

While we loved Tobey Maguire’s portrayal of Peter Parker and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, Holland is easily the most convincing actor to have played both sides of the popular character’s persona.

Ahead of No Way Home's DVD/Blu-Ray release, leaked footage of the beloved 25-year-old's audition for the webslinging role has gone viral and... dang... it's adorable!

Filmed when Holland was an awkward teenager, we can’t say we’re surprised he landed the role.

Holland has gone on to appear in six films (so far...) as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, starting with 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

His most recent film as the fan-favourite character, Spider-Man: No Way Home, has become the sixth highest-grossing film of all time.

