Tom Holland Kicks Off 2022 By Releasing Full Scene From 'Uncharted'

It seems Sony have learned their lesson; after Tom Holland became a walking spoiler alert, the studio decided to bring him in to debut a scene from his latest project.

Appearing at Las Vegas’s Consumer Electronics Show, Holland joined Sony Pictures’ Tom Rothman to premiere a full scene from the upcoming Uncharted movie.

Action-packed and full of stunts, the scene proves we weren’t wrong in assuming Uncharted would be the love-child of Indiana Jones and Mission Impossible.

The film is an adaptation of the popular PlayStation series of the same name, which follows treasure hunter, Nathan Drake, as he and his mentor, Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), endeavour to recover some of the world's most sacred relics before they fall into the wrong hands.

Antonio Banderas will be returning to the silver screen as the film’s villain, Moncada, while Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) will star in supporting roles.

Uncharted will be hitting cinemas on February 18.

