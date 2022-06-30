Tom Hiddleston Is Going To Be A Dad!

In some exciting news, actor Tom Hiddleston best known for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his fiancé Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child together!

Zawe showed off her baby bump at the premiere of her new movie Mr. Malcom's List in New York overnight.

Zawe plays the role of Julia Thistlewaite in the period drama based on the novel of the same name and glowed as she made her way down the red carpet in a gold, empire-waist gown.

The pair just confirmed their engagement this month with Tom saying he was 'very happy'.

We cannot WAIT to meet baby Hiddleston!

