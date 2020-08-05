Tom Hanks Is In Talks To Play Geppetto In A Live-Action Pinocchio Film!

We've had Aladdin, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast and more, but what about Pinocchio?!

Well, word is that Tom Hanks is in talks to play Geppetto, woodcarver and the creator of Pinocchio.

Imagine Tom Hanks as Geppetto though! Image: Disney Imagine Tom Hanks as Geppetto though! Image: Disney

Apparently the actor is in early negotiations to play the Mister Geppetto and was keen to put his hand up for the role after reading the script for the live-action feature film!

It's said Disney will be joining forces with director, Robert Zemeckis, who was behind Forrest Gump and Castaway, which makes it even more likely that Hanks could take on the role!

I don't know about you, but I'm here for it! But, who would play Pinocchio?!

