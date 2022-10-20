Tom Felton Reflects On Awkward First Encounter With 'Harry Potter' Co-Star

Let’s admit it: nothing is more harrowing than trying to redeem yourself after having an awkward encounter with a co-worker!

Tom Felton, the actor who brought the delightfully hateable Draco Malfoy to life, has revealed how he narrowly dodged the embarrassment of misidentifying one of his most legendary Harry Potter co-stars!

In his new book, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up A Wizard, Felton took readers back to 2004’s The Prisoner of Azkaban, which saw Gary Oldman making his debut as Sirius Black.

Despite being a prolific actor (having already starred in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Leon: The Professional and The Fifth Element), 17-year-old Felton seemingly had no idea who the future Academy Award-winning actor was!

“I was on set one day when I saw another slightly scruffy older bloke wearing an old pair of jeans and a t-shirt,” Felton recalled.

“I’d occassionally seen him around and I thought he was one of the cleaning staff.”

“I cringed with embarrassement when I realised I’d mistaken him for the cleaner… in the end, I took the easier route of totally ignoring my mistake and pretending I’d known who he was all along,” he revealed.

We can only imagine things would’ve been even more confusing for Tom if Sirius ever rode a broomstick!

