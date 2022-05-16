Toe Shoes And Ear Earrings Are All The Rage At The Billboard Music Awards
Interesting
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are bringing the fashion to the red carpet but this year it has an interesting theme... body parts.
Doja Cat took to the red carpet to show of her 'ear earrings' aaaaand toe detailed shoes.
Do we love?
Host of the show Diddy
Megan Fox
Performer Latto
Jack Harlow
Burna Boy
Heidi Klum
Kylie Jenner
Megan Thee Stallion
Mary J Blige
Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!