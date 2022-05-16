Toe Shoes And Ear Earrings Are All The Rage At The Billboard Music Awards

Article heading image for Toe Shoes And Ear Earrings Are All The Rage At The Billboard Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are bringing the fashion to the red carpet but this year it has an interesting theme... body parts.

Doja Cat took to the red carpet to show of her 'ear earrings' aaaaand toe detailed shoes.

Do we love?

Host of the show Diddy

Megan Fox

Performer Latto

Jack Harlow

Burna Boy

Heidi Klum

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Mary J Blige

 

