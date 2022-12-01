Toddler Dies In Shed Fire In Launceston

A child has died in a large shed fire in the suburb of Mowbray, Launceston in Tasmania.

A second child and an adult have also been seriously injured in the blaze.

Emergency services were called to a home on Verdun Street in Mowbray at around 1:30PM on November 30.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The TAS Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

According to police, emergency services found the young child deceased.

"A toddler was found deceased, and another young child was taken to hospital with serious injuries," police said.

"An adult was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

Police have confirmed that the two children are not siblings and that the injured adult is believed to be a woman.

A full investigation into the tragic incident has been established.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.