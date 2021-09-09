Today Is R U OK? Day - Here Are Some Simple Ways You Can Ask A Mate "R U OK?"

Today, September 9 is R U OK? Day and this year's message is “Are they really OK? Ask them today.”

As lockdowns start to take its toll on peoples mental health, we are encouraged to check in with a mate.

Data has revealed a confronting picture of the rise in mental health issues across the nation recently and it illustrates the negative impacts like isolation and loneliness, that lockdowns commonly have on people.

R U OK? Day inspires and empowers everyone to have a meaningful connection with those around them and start a conversation with someone in their world who may be struggling with life.

We are reminded today that you don’t have to be an expert to reach out to someone. All it takes is being a good friend and a good listener.

Here, we break down FOUR simple steps to start a conversation that could change a life:

Ask R U OK? Listen Encourage action Check in

If you notice these signs, it's time to trust the Signs, trust your gut and ask R U OK?

On the R U OK website, you can find very simple and useful ways on How To Ask someone “R U OK?”

If you are having suicidal thoughts, please seek assistance by contacting your trusted healthcare professional or calling Lifeline on 13 11 14.

If you are concerned for your safety or the safety of others, seek immediate assistance by calling Triple Zero (000).

