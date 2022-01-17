Time To Walk Down The Aisle! Here's All The MAFS Brides & Grooms For 2022!

The social experiment that has us on the edge of our seat every year, Married at First Sight, returns to Channel 9 with its bold and explosive take on love on January 31!

Some of Australia's most attractive singles will marry and try to find the love of their lives, while baring their heart, soul and relationships to experts, John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla, as well as all of Australia.

Now, we finally have all the details on the brides and grooms taking on MAFS this year!

Check them out here:

DOMENICA, 28

Makeup Artist

NSW

She may be petite, but 28-year-old Italian makeup artist, Domenica (or “Dom”), is outgoing, feisty … and passionate! Domenica has been married before. After the relationship lasted four years, the marriage lasted only two months. It was her decision to end the marriage, a decision that left her devasted and feeling like a failure. Now with her walls still up, she is scared to be a failure again. Not afraid of confrontation, you don’t want to get on the wrong side of Domenica. Hailing from a big family, she will make her voice heard and defend those she loves. Domenica is hoping to find a husband who will love her for all her quirks and can deliver the right chemistry in the bedroom. She hopes that her new groom will lead her in the direction of kids and her own big Italian family.

AL, 25

Carpenter

NSW



Loveable, cheeky Al is 25, single and… still lives at home. Never having had a serious girlfriend or relationship, he knows it’s time to grow up and stand on his own feet. His mum supports his decision to get married – not surprisingly, as she still does his cooking, cleaning and washing. With his chiselled good looks, Al doesn’t have trouble getting female attention. He’s just had no interest until recently to be in a committed relationship. Al is fun, the life of the party. But beneath that confidence he is secretly scared of rejection, and worried about what could happen when he turns around and sees his bride for the first time at the altar. With a kind, big heart, Al is comfortable around women, coming from a family of five sisters. He’s hoping that his perfect woman and bride to be will ultimately be able to ground him.

ELLA, 27

Beautician

VIC

Ella is adorned with tattoos, she’s hot and edgy, yet hasn’t been in a relationship for nine years. But Ella loves love and is ready to find someone who will be her best friend and biggest fan. Extremely loyal and faithful, she is searching for a partner to do life with. A straight talker who is unapologetic about her tendency to overshare, Ella is self-assured and in tune with her sexuality. A strong sexual connection is the marker of a healthy relationship for Ella and she’s seeking a thrilling relationship. Admitting that she can be moody and impatient at times, Ella has in the past struggled with finding men who want to commit. Her biggest turn-offs are close-minded and lazy guys.

ANDREW, 39

Motivational Speaker/Personal Trainer

NSW

Andrew is a larger-than-life, straight-talking Texan with a passion for helping others through motivational speaking. Twice divorced, he moved to Australia four years ago with his second wife. While the marriage didn’t work out, they had a child who they amicably co-parent, his two-year-old daughter, the love of his life. Despite the failed marriages Andrew still hopes his soul mate is out there and is prepared to walk down the aisle for a third time in the pursuit of love. He loves being a father so much that he would like to meet a woman he can have more children with. Andrew is looking for someone who can match his spontaneity, has a sense of humour, will keep him on his toes and challenge him. Good banter is an absolute must.

HOLLY, 36

Cinema Manager

NSW

Holly desperately wants to meet the love of her life so she can realise her life-long dream of becoming a mother. After years of being unlucky, Holly thought she had finally met the love of her life, having fallen in love not only with him but his two kids, relishing the role of stepmother. However, Holly was left devastated when he told her he didn’t want any more children. Emotionally raw and vulnerable, Holly is upfront about feeling the pressure of time when it comes to having a baby and worries that the longer she leaves it the less chance she has to fall pregnant. So, with her clock ticking, Holly has come to the MAFS experts for help. Holly has a lot of love to give. She wants someone to start a family with, a man who will love her deeply. She says she knows how to love a man and how to make him feel loved – and wants that in return.

ANTHONY, 38

Sales/Pro Wrestler

VIC

Tall, dark and handsome, standing 1.93 metres (six-foot-four), Anthony is the quintessential swoon-worthy man born from romance novels. While Anthony gets plenty of female attention, he always finds himself taking things further with the wrong women. He’s looking for a woman who can match his drive and excitement for life, because when he’s not working his 9-to-5 sales job, Anthony is in the ring as the semi-pro wrestler “Tommy Hellfire”. Despite his masculine physique and alter ego, Anthony is a deep thinker with a sensitive side. His perfect woman will be passionate and challenge him emotionally and intellectually. In his words, “a Morticia to my Gomez”. Also, his bride to be will need to accept that Anthony already adores another girl: his nineyear-old daughter, the love of his life, who he says is his “ticket into heaven”.

OLIVIA, 27

Teaching Student

NSW

Sweet and bubbly Olivia is a blonde bombshell who constantly finds herself dating the wrong guys. Olivia attributes her luckless search for love to low self-confidence. Overweight until she was 22 when she had a gastric sleeve to lose 50 kilos, Olivia adopted the mentality of taking what she can get. She closed the door on dating to be her terminally ill father’s carer, dedicating her time to looking after him. Now her Saturday nights are spent at home knitting and watching movies. Despite struggling with still seeing herself as the overweight girl, Olivia is bursting with love – and is a romantic at heart. She is ready to meet someone who is right for her, an amazing partner to love her back and make her the happiest woman in the world.

BRENT, 33

Hospitality Manager

NSW

Confident, charismatic and sociable, Brent lived the high life in Dubai for seven years running a successful events management company. But when the pandemic hit, like many others in the hospitality industry, Brent was devastated. Having to return to Australia after losing everything he had built and worked so hard for, Brent’s confidence took a knock. However, not one to sit and waste time, he is determined to rebuild his life, which includes meeting his life partner – because he realised that all the success in the world means nothing if you have no one to share it with. Brent can’t stand pretentious people. He is genuine, sensitive, and non-judgemental and wants that in a partner. A natural beauty. There is one very serious deal-breaker which is non-negotiable: his wife must have well maintained feet. If she doesn’t have nice feet, it might very well signify the end of the relationship!

SAMANTHA, 26

Fashion Brand Manager

QLD

Outgoing and ambitious, Samantha is a strong and independent spirit, passionate about her career. Fashion design takes up so much of her time that Samantha finds little time left for meeting someone. So, for her to find the time and agree to a date, he really needs to be worth it. Underneath her resilient exterior, Samantha is still scarred from the breakdown of her previous relationship. Madly in love with her partner of four years, she thought they were on track to getting married, only to discover he had cheated on her. The betrayal left her devastated and with serious trust issues when it comes to men. Samantha is a determined woman who knows what she wants. Ambition, confidence and self-sufficiency in an older man are just a few traits that will turn her head. But with high expectations, she knows it.

CODY, 30

Swim Coach/Personal Trainer

NSW

An easy-going guy from Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Cody loves nothing more than spending an afternoon at the beach with his mates. Having spent his 20s travelling the world and living an adventurous life, Cody put his love for adventure ahead of everything, including romance. Now, having just turned 30, he realises he wants someone who he can continue to share adventures with – a partner in crime with whom he can create memories. Cody lost his father when he was 15. The heartbreak made him put the walls up, rarely allowing himself to show vulnerability, especially in relationships. So, in the past Cody has avoided serious relationships and pushed away any partners who wanted a deeper commitment. He is also uncomfortable with PDA; even holding hands is something Cody struggles with. He is hoping his wife will just love and accept him and be patient as he works through these issues.

SELIN, 32

Executive Assistant

NSW

Selin is a single mum to her son who is about to turn three. And with no time for dating while juggling motherhood and a career, Selin’s MAFS wedding day will be her first date in three years! She is nervous and scared of being hurt and sacrificing a lot of precious time away from her boy to join the marriage experiment. But after always providing for him first and putting her needs last, she is attempting to leave her “mum guilt” behind for the opportunity to find true love. Coming from a close-knit, loud Turkish family, Selin is strong-willed and minded. She wants a “good man”, a gentleman who has his head firmly on his shoulders. Her husband will be honest, faithful, and someone who will be on her and her son’s team for life.

JACK, 26

Financial Planner

NSW

Non-confrontational and often the voice of reason, Jack is a peacemaker with a great moral compass. Charismatic and likeable, he gets on with everyone and has no trouble working himself into conversation with those around him. Spending his weekdays in a corporate finance job, Jack is a hipster at heart looking for a woman who can share his passion for music and adventure. He considers himself to be easy going but has always found modern dating difficult. His style is more traditional, and he prefers old-fashioned courtship to dating apps. He is looking for someone who is fun, passionate and ready to give anything a try. Plus, she must love dogs – Jack’s best friend is his dog, Fynn.

SELINA, 32

Hairdresser

SA

As the self-proclaimed black sheep of the family, Selina has fallen short in the eyes of her parents, who had expectations of her becoming a doctor or lawyer. Instead, she left school early to pursue her passion for hairdressing. Half-Cambodian and half-Chinese, Selina is driven and self-sufficient, owning her own four-bedroom home in the hope of one day raising a family there. She says if her parents had their way she would already be married to an older, wealthy Asian. Out to prove them wrong by not only succeeding in her career, Selina is hoping our experts can also help in her quest for love. Selina has struggled to find a connection with the men she dates and says that often men see her as a novelty rather than a smart woman with ambition. As one of the only Asian kids at her school, Selina grew up feeling on the outer, but countered it by being funny and bubbly. She jokes that she can’t even use chopsticks and must be the “worst Asian in the world”.

JACKSON, 30

Plumber

VIC

Jackson is a larrikin who describes himself as the class clown. Outgoing and upbeat, he loves to have a laugh. Despite his fun-loving ways, Jackson is a sensitive, kind guy who is a natural protector. He grew up as the eldest of five kids and took on the role of protective older brother to his younger sisters and mum. Protecting his family from violent stepfathers, Jackson was determined to ensure that the women in his life were safe. Because of those experiences, Jackson has a deep respect for women and is looking for a committed relationship he can nurture. While used to getting attention from the ladies, Jackson is ready for love. A sucker for a girl with nice eyes and a smile, Jackson is hoping his bride is smaller than him, which isn’t difficult considering he is six-foot-three.

TAMARA, 29

Operations Manager

QLD

Self-assured, confident and sassy, outspoken Tamara describes herself as an Alpha personality. Tamara will tell anyone what she thinks of them, whether they’ve asked for her opinion or not. Financially independent and owning her own home, she is successful in her career and incredibly ambitious. Used to providing for herself, Tamara has high expectations for a partner – she doesn’t want to have to carry him. Her new husband will need to match her on all levels and not be intimidated. Taking great pride in her appearance, Tamara expects her partner to do the same. She gets bored quickly by guys she is dating, so she needs someone that will hold and keep her attention. In the past, Tamara has found that guys will do anything to impress her, but in the end it never lasts. Now she is hoping the MAFS experiment is her ticket to everlasting love.

MITCH, 26

Financial Planner

QLD

Mitch the financial planner is also a part-time model from the Gold Coast. While drawing attention from women is something he’s never struggled with, Mitch hasn’t spent more than two consecutive nights with a girl in his life. With his good looks, most girls assume he’s a party boy, but they read him wrong. Instead of a social life of clubs and events, Mitch is an introvert who enjoys his own company. In his downtime you’ll find him fishing and camping with a couple of mates. Tired of the online dating experience of trying to meet people, and with a string of short, unsuccessful relationships behind him, Mitch joins the experiment to learn the tools to finding a genuinely committed relationship. He says the experts have their work cut out, and that while he hopes they’ll help him to find love, he comes to MAFS sceptical – happy to be proven wrong.

