Tim Robards Rushed To Hospital With Brutal Leg Injury

Tim Robards has suffered a brutal leg injury and underwent surgery after playing football.

The Bachelor star, actor and chiropractor posted a series of photos from his hospital bed with a caption detailing what happened.

Tim revealed he had to have his rectus femoris (part of the quadriceps) reattached so he can walk and run again properly.

Here's his caption and carousel of photos:

"In a moment of what can only be described as pure glory… I was dashing down the footy field in glorious full flight ✈️… about to score… and then RIP…A part of me that had been a part of me for 39 years was no longer… a part of me hehe…So long story short, I had to have that muscle reattached (rec fem) so I can walk/run again properly. I’m normally really good with my warm ups but this time life got in the way, and a few rushed leg swings and high knees just didn’t cut it (note to future self)

So now it’s crutches and a leg brace for me for the next month or so whilst I rehab and get in the best shape of my life approaching 40. Thanks 🙏🏼 to the wonderful staff and Doc who looked after me and put me back together! 😊 You know who you are ❤️"

Wife Anna Heinrich - who Tim met on The Bachelor - commented on the post, "I'll look after you. Xxx"

Tim & Anna share one-year-old daughter Elle and celebrated her birthday back in November 2021.

We hope Tim has a speedy recovery!

