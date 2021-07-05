TikTok Teams Up With Jess Mauboy To Celebrate NAIDOC Week

NAIDOC Week kicks off Monday celebrating the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Celebrated not only in Indigenous communities, but by Aussies from all walks of life NAIDOC Week is marked by local community events and awards.

In conjunction with the "Heal Country" 2021 theme, Facebook Australia has partnered with Campfire x to today launch 'Connect to Country'–a movement to drive awareness amongst all Australians of the culturally significant Country upon which they live and work every day.

The social venture hopes to ensure more Aussies hear First Nations voices and support Indigenous communities and organisations during NAIDOC Week.

"Millions of Australians come to Facebook and Instagram every day, and it's such a significant opportunity for us to share our stories, our voices and our aspirations to an enormous part of the Australian population” - National NAIDOC Co-Chairs Shannan Dodson and John Paul Janke

TikTok are also shining a spotlight on Indigenous creators and muso’s with an exclusive live performance on TikTok from Indigenous Australian pop icon, Jessica Mauboy.

To find out about NAIDOC Week activities in your area, contact your nearest Regional Office.

