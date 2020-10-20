Tiger King Star Carole Baskins Just Came Out A Bisexual

Just when you thought you had seen the end of the Tiger King phenomenon, we heard this!

The Big Cat Rescue owner, Carole Baskin opened up in an interview with PinkNews about her sexuality, where she confirmed she is attracted to both men and women!

She revealed that back in the 80s she experimented with her partner at the time, who reportedly was heavily immersed with the LGBT+ community.

Take a listen to the full video below:

