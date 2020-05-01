Tiger King's Jeff Lowe Thinks The Tasmanian Tiger Still Exists

Tiger King star, Jeff Lowe, joined the Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath to chat about Tiger King and if he has heard of the Tasmanian Tiger.

Jeff & his wife, Lauren, believe the Tassie Tiger is still hanging around the state, although the last known capture was around 1933.

He spoke in-depth about the tiger, why he thinks it's possible it's still alive & even tips for people trying to find one!

Consider us...ON A MISSION!

Missed the chat? Here's what Jeff Lowe had to say about the Tasmanian Tiger:

