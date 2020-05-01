Tiger King's Jeff Lowe Thinks The Tasmanian Tiger Still Exists

He shares his thoughts

Tiger King's Jeff Lowe Thinks The Tasmanian Tiger Still Exists

Tiger King star, Jeff Lowe, joined the Hit Network's Jimmy & Nath to chat about Tiger King and if he has heard of the Tasmanian Tiger.

Jeff & his wife, Lauren, believe the Tassie Tiger is still hanging around the state, although the last known capture was around 1933. 

He spoke in-depth about the tiger, why he thinks it's possible it's still alive & even tips for people trying to find one!

Consider us...ON A MISSION!

Missed the chat? Here's what Jeff Lowe had to say about the Tasmanian Tiger: 

Amber Lowther

15 hours ago

