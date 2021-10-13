A number of establishments across Wangaratta have been classified as tier one exposure sites.

There are a number of sites that are deemed high risk and have close contacts that must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Tier one exposure sites listed in Wangaratta

The exposure sites include:

Wangaratta RSL on October 6 from 4.30 pm - 5.00 pm

on from Pinsent Hotel on October 6 from 5.02 pm - 8.30 pm

on from The Old N Country Tavern on October 6 from 8.45 pm - 11.00 pm

on from The Old N Country Tavern on October 7 from 5.34 pm - 11.00 pm

The number of exposure dropped overnight with just nine new locations being listed for the entire state.

This comes after Victoria recorded 1571 new infections and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours.

For a full list of exposure sites and details visit www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au.

