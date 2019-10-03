Tickets For The GKI Hideaway Sunset Sessions Have Been Released!

What better way to enjoy the spring heat than with a cheeky Sunset Session on Great Keppel Island?

That's right!! Get ready for the GKI Hideaway Sunset Session, where event goers will be treated to live music on the sandy shores of Great Keppel Island just off the coast of Yeppoon.

The sunset session kicking off on Saturday, November 16th from 10.30AM until late and have an epic line-up of headliners including Choomba, Amastro and Kinder, along with supporting acts The Shortfall, Candyflip, Maddi & The Hoopers and more.

Tickets are only $40 per person not including ferry transfers, but does include a full line-up of musicians and endless fun in the sun.

The event is adults only and tickets can be found at the eventbrite website and make sure to visit Keppel Konnections to book a spot on the ferry!

In case you missed the show, tune into the podcast below...