Through The Magic Of Science, You Can Now Order Meals From Iconic Games In Real Life!

Woah!
Have you ever wanted to just pluck a meal from your favourite game right out of the screen and see what it would actually taste like? Dream no more! It is a reality!
PlayStation has teamed up with Deliveroo to actually create some meals from iconic games like Rachet and Clank, Uncharted and The Last Of Us with Aussie restaurants, so with one click of a button you can eat and play at the same time. Please welcome 'PlayStation To Plate'.
The three meals are as follows:
Dish 1: Ellie’s Steak Sandwich
Restaurant: Mary’s
Game: The Last Of Us Part II
From The Last of Us Part II, Ellie’s Steak Sandwich will be available from legendary Sydney burger institution Mary’s. Ellie’s Steak Sandwich appears near the start of The Last of Us Part II and has been recreated by fans around the world online in blogs and recipe videos. Mary’s co-founders Kenny Graham and Jake Smyth said that the establishment in which the famed sandwich appears in The Last of Us Part II, resembled a lot of what Marys stands for – a safe harbour away from the outside world, for anyone and everyone.
When we caught up with Kenny and Jake, we had a few questions about this incredible idea.
Why is it important people get excited over food?
Food (like gaming) has an incredible ability to help people escape the mundane and connect with one another, whether that's loved ones or even complete strangers. This is something that's been core to our values since we opened Mary's - we wanted to create an escape from the outside world where people can get together for some good times and good food.
Are there any other foods from TV or gaming you’d like to recreate in the real world one day?
We'd love to see the Wumpa Fruit from Crash Bandicoot or the Cluckin' Bell chicken shop from Grand Theft Auto in real life!
Explain your creation to us and what was the inspiration?
We created Ellie's Steak Sandwich from The Last Of Us Part II, which appears near the start of the game. We wanted to not only design something delicious but something visual and cool - each order will include a limited edition newspaper inspired from the game, "The Jackson Chronicle," a personal note from us, a "Greetings from Jackson" postcard to explain the dish and will be packaged exactly how it appears in the game.
So, what else can we look forward to?
Dish 2: Sirangian Honey Mousse
Restaurant: Bistro Morgan
Game: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Ratchet & Clank’s colourful interdimensional world is being brought to life by Melbourne’s Bistro Morgan. Morgan Hipworth started his bakery in Melbourne when he was just 13. Today, Bistro Morgan is one of Melbourne’s best-known bakeries and a must visit for any foodie. PlayStation Australia has collaborated with Morgan to recreate Chef Tulio’s Sirangian Honey Mousse from Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart. When looking for inspiration to bring the dessert to life, Morgan said, “Food is an intrinsic part of Aussie culture, and there is no question that our relationship with it has grown deeply over the past couple of years. There are so many synergies with the gaming world: At the core, both have an innate ability to instantly transport you to another place or time, or hopefully in this case another dimension!”
Dish 3: Thief’s Pasta
Restaurant: The Italian Bowl
Game: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Newtown’s The Italian Bowl has brought the pasta from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End to life. In what is perhaps the best example of how we bond over food, at the beginning of the game, we see Nate and Elena having dinner together after a long day and discussing each other’s days and future plans. It is an intimate and relatable moment as well as a window into these characters’ relationship. “Running a restaurant for over a decade, you see the power of food and its importance in Australian culture. It’s been eye-opening to learn how important digital dishes also play in the storytelling within games and how equally important they can be,” according to Alexi Spyridis, owner of The Italian Bowl.
PlayStation To Plate meals will be available from 3 December to 13 December for order in all participating restaurants and online through Deliveroo.
