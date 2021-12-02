Through The Magic Of Science, You Can Now Order Meals From Iconic Games In Real Life!

From The Last of Us Part II, Ellie’s Steak Sandwich will be available from legendary Sydney burger institution Mary’s. Ellie’s Steak Sandwich appears near the start of The Last of Us Part II and has been recreated by fans around the world online in blogs and recipe videos. Mary’s co-founders Kenny Graham and Jake Smyth said that the establishment in which the famed sandwich appears in The Last of Us Part II, resembled a lot of what Marys stands for – a safe harbour away from the outside world, for anyone and everyone.

When we caught up with Kenny and Jake, we had a few questions about this incredible idea.

Why is it important people get excited over food?

Food (like gaming) has an incredible ability to help people escape the mundane and connect with one another, whether that's loved ones or even complete strangers. This is something that's been core to our values since we opened Mary's - we wanted to create an escape from the outside world where people can get together for some good times and good food.



Are there any other foods from TV or gaming you’d like to recreate in the real world one day?

We'd love to see the Wumpa Fruit from Crash Bandicoot or the Cluckin' Bell chicken shop from Grand Theft Auto in real life!

Explain your creation to us and what was the inspiration?

We created Ellie's Steak Sandwich from The Last Of Us Part II, which appears near the start of the game. We wanted to not only design something delicious but something visual and cool - each order will include a limited edition newspaper inspired from the game, "The Jackson Chronicle," a personal note from us, a "Greetings from Jackson" postcard to explain the dish and will be packaged exactly how it appears in the game.

So, what else can we look forward to?