Three-Year-Old In Critical Condition Following Dog Attack On Gold Coast

A young girl is in critical condition after being attacked by a dog on the Gold Coast on Wednesday.

The three-year-old was at a home on Paterson Road in Yatala at around 5:30PM on Wednesday afternoon when the attack took place.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they found the toddler suffering from several severe injuries to her head and neck.

The young girl was treated at the scene before being transported to Queensland Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The dog, along with three other dogs were seized by the City Council.

According to police, the dog involved in the attack is believed to be a registered dog owned by the three-year-old’s grandmother.

The young girl remains in stable but serious condition in hospital.

