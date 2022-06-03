Three Teens Allegedly Crash Stolen Vehicle Into Christies Beach Property

Three Adelaide teenagers have been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle into a Christies Beach property in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a vehicle on fire at a Davis Avenue property at about 3AM on Friday morning.

When fire crews and police arrived on the scene, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

The vehicle had driven into the verandah of the Davis Avenue property causing minor damages.

Fire fighters worked to contain the blaze before it spread to nearby properties.

A number of witnesses told police that three youths were seen fleeing the scene of the crash on foot.

Police conducted a search of the area where they located three teens believed to have been involved in the crash.

Police arrested a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy from Morphett Vale and a 15-year-old girl from Christies Beach in relation to the incident.

All three are expected to be charged over the incident at some point today.

