Three People To Face Court Over Cross-Border Police Chase

A man and two teenagers are set to face court today in Tweed Heads following a cross-border pursuit by police in northern NSW and QLD on Thursday.

According to police, authorities began pursuing an allegedly stolen Mercedes SUV which had entered NSW via the QLD border rat around 12:20PM on Thursday afternoon.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle with the drivers failing to pull over when directed.

Authorities were forced to deploy road spikes to stop the vehicle at the Cudgen Road Tunnel before it eventually came to a stop on the M1 near Cudgera Creek.

Police arrested three people at the scene including two teens aged 17 and 16-years-old and a man aged 28-years-old.

Officers seized a number of items from the vehicle including a knife, two swords, a tomahawk, cannabis and money.

The trio were transported to Tweed Heads Police Station before being charged with multiple offences.

The 17-year-old alleged driver of the vehicle has been charged with driving with a suspended licence, instigating a police pursuit, possessing a prohibited drug and two counts of receive property stolen outside NSW.

The 16-year-old has been charged with use of an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, receiving property stolen outside NSW and travelling in or on a part of a vehicle not intended for passengers or goods.

The 28-year-old has been charged with two counts of receiving property stolen outside NSW.

The two teens are set to face children’s court today while the 28-year-old will face Tweed Heads Local Court.

