Three People Killed In Shooting Rampage In Copenhagen Shopping Mall

Three people have been killed and three left in a critical condition, following a shooting rampage at a Danish shopping mall.

Copenhagen police have reported a gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in Copenhagen on Sunday (local time), killing several people and injuring several more.

In a series of Tweets, police said they sent local officers out to respond to reports of a shooting in Field's mall in the city, advising shoppers and workers inside the centre to stay put and await assistance.

At a press conference early on Monday morning, Copenhagen Head of Police Soren Thomassen said a 22-year-old Danish suspect was in custody, and that an "act of terrorism” could not be ruled out.

“We know that there are several dead” and “several injured”, Thomassen told reporters at a press conference. “We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now.”

While, the city’s main hospital, Rigshospitalet, called in extra staff, including surgeons and nurses, to better manage the incident, a spokesman said.

According to local press, a Harry Styles concert, due to take place at the Royal Arena, not far from the mall, was cancelled on Sunday evening.

On Snapchat, Styles wrote: “My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H.”

A royal reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France cycling race was also cancelled, according to a statement released from the palace.

“Denmark was hit by a cruel attack on Sunday night. Several were killed. Even more wounded. Innocent families shopping or eating out. Children, adolescents, and adults,” prime minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement late on Sunday.

“Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second,” she said. “I want to encourage the Danes to stand together and support each other in this difficult time.”

Gun violence is usually rare in Denmark, the last major shooting in Copenhagen was in 2015, when a gunman fired upon a free speech forum featuring controversial cartoonist Lars Vilks, killing one man and wounding several others.

